Former president Donald Trump’s penchant for baldfaced lies, including slanders of his opponent, provoked demands that Facebook and its peers refuse to accept payment for promoting them. The ultimate outcome was bans on all political advertising by Twitter, Pinterest and several other sites, as well as by Facebook and Google after the general election and ahead of the Georgia runoff. But whether these measures actually resolved the problem of rampant misinformation remains uncertain. So is whether they introduced different problems of their own, from the suppression of speech to an unequal effect on upstart campaigns with few followers to the inability to spread good information.

Without answers to those questions, platforms will be flying blind into future blackouts ahead of critical contests. Yet, those answers are hard to come by even today. The Federal Election Commission’s rules for political advertising just don’t order enough transparency to fit modern methods. The FEC requirements for labeling transactions, for instance, are too lax; an ad purchased on Facebook could be logged as “digital ads” or merely “ads.” More alarmingly, as much as 94 percent of ad spending may go through consultancies, but campaigns and PACs don’t have to report how those firms spend money on their behalf.

The loophole may enable the laundering of illegal spending, but it also means it’s impossible to tell how campaigns adjusted ad buys in response to ad bans. “We can see money going in,” say the Duke authors, “but we can’t see money going out.” Without knowing who shifted what amount of spending where, there’s no way of understanding whether bans affected incumbents more than challengers, or Democrats more than Republicans, or deep-pocketed campaigns more than their scrappier counterparts. There’s also no way of knowing how much speech was actually suppressed, or how much was redirected to forums with more robust fact-checking rules. Mandated and standardized ad archives would help, too, especially if they included the firms that coordinate ads across thousands of websites but don’t host them themselves.

These changes will likely require a mix of revisions by the FEC and legislation, including tweaked versions of bills already pending in Congress. These modest improvements to policy could have a profound impact on elections to come, at the least producing meaningful interventions against misinformation next time rather than only sound and fury.