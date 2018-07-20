The July 18 editorial “A Metro union votes for disaster” noted that Metro workers are thinking seriously of striking. I am sympathetic to the idea that wages might need to increase, pensions be supported, etc. I have been riding Metro at least five days a week since the system opened in 1976. I and many others depend on Metro to get to and from work, and could not have taken some jobs without the train.

I remember a bus strike before Metro became operational. Though parking restrictions were lifted for the day or two the strike lasted (“park anywhere”), it was hard to find a space.

Not everyone has a car to use if public transportation isn’t available. More to the point, where are the hundreds of thousands of daily Metro riders supposed to park if there is a strike now? I dare say there aren’t hundreds of thousands of available parking spaces, in lots or “anywhere,” that could accommodate drivers if the trains aren’t running.

I will lose all sympathy for Metro workers if they strike. They are in a public-service industry and surely understand the consequences such action will entail.

Marianne S. Rankin, University Park

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 agrees that a Metro strike would be a disaster for this region. Our willingness to strike should demonstrate how terrible things have gotten under Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s failed leadership and the lengths we are willing to go to restore the integrity of this system, our rights and our work.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Compact does not prohibit strikes. It does require final and binding arbitration of all labor disputes to avoid strikes. WMATA is unwilling to bargain or arbitrate in good faith. Contrary to the impression in the July 18 editorial “A Metro union votes for disaster,” the union will strike only if WMATA continues to refuse to bargain and arbitrate, as required by law. Each time WMATA refuses to arbitrate or won’t abide by an arbitrator’s decision, we end up winning in court.

Metro belongs to all of us. From elected officials to workers and the riding public, we all share the responsibility of making sure Metro is fiscally sound, safe and working. Mr. Wiedefeld has carefully turned the workers at WMATA into his enemies.

No group in the area has a stronger interest in ensuring a vibrant and healthy transit system than those of us who work in it. Mr. Wiedefeld has spent his time trying to figure out how to avoid the workers and their union. That is how we ended up here.

Jackie L. Jeter, District Heights

The writer is president of Amalgamated

Transit Union Local 689.