In his Feb. 11 op-ed, “Racism, rape and judging the past,” Fred Hiatt presented several questions that seem relevant when judging reports of past sins by current politicians. I would add another that rarely seems to be considered in mainstream media coverage. Whose life or whose lives and what opportunities have been thwarted? When someone doesn’t get a job because of sexism or racism, that individual loses the chance for self-actualization and, more tangibly, potential income. At the same time, society has lost an opportunity to have someone in a position in which he or she could help to lift others up or broaden the horizons and perspectives of his or her co-workers.

Taking into account who suffered and the breadth and depth of those who suffered cannot be ignored. Serving as a politician — as a representative of the people who elected you — is a privilege that comes with the great responsibility of having a direct impact on people’s lives. Your worldview shapes policies. Accordingly, your potential for harm is vast.

Mr. Hiatt’s omission of considering harm seems telling in itself. There does not seem to be enough recognition of the individual and societal costs of these pernicious behaviors. How many voices have been shut down? How much potential squandered? How different would this world be?

Shahna Gooneratne, Washington

Fred Hiatt acknowledged that it is not “easy to judge the cascading reports of past sins by present politicians.” Racism is offensive, but it is not a crime unless it is used to deny some people their rights. Rape is a crime.

Politicians who are believed to have behaved illegally should be prosecuted. Politicians who behave offensively but not illegally are exercising their freedom. Their constituents are also free to judge how much offensiveness they will tolerate.

Vic Presutti, Dayton, Ohio

The Feb. 14 front-page article “In budget talks, Northam will vie to counter scandal” stated that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) “is trying to win back the African American and female voters.” Actually, results of the Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted Feb. 6 to 8 in Virginia indicate that most African Americans and most women have accepted Mr. Northam’s apology. So have most Virginia adults, most whites, most registered voters, most Democrats and most independents, according to the poll.

The article said Mr. Northam “flirted with becoming a Republican when he served in the state Senate.” Although Republicans invited him to join their party, he declined, stating, “I’m a Democrat, and that’s where I’m staying.”

Kerry Bolger, Arlington

In the early 1980s, as a maritime lawyer in Norfolk, I represented vessels that had been arrested by the Coast Guard and charged with safety, pollution or navigational violations. I would board ships, interview the crew, review logs and prepare an investigative report for use as mitigating evidence at a hearing.

When the time came for my first Coast Guard hearing, I did my best to prepare and hide my nervousness. The hearing officer was a brawny, gruff Coast Guard commander who greeted me by saying, “I suppose you’re here to ‘Jew me down’ on my penalties.”

My mind was racing. Should I ignore the offensive statement and focus on representing my client? Should I denounce his anti-Semitic rhetoric? Ultimately, I said exactly what I was thinking, “Commander, I would feel so much more comfortable if you would use the word ‘Jew’ as a noun and not as a verb.” The commander’s face turned dark red. I thought he was angry, but I soon realized that he was actually blushing deeply when he said, “Mr. Sacks, I apologize. That is simply an ignorant phrase I grew up with and which I can assure you I will never use again so long as I am alive.”

I understood his disclaimer, having spent most of my life growing up in the South. How many times had I heard offensive phrases used by my friends without intended malice?

I told him I accepted his apology and his resolution to eliminate that phrase from his vocabulary. “Are you ready to get down to business?” I asked. We shook hands and proceeded with the hearing.

Like the commander, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) grew up in a rural town. Like the commander, he is the product of a culture that has seen enormous progress in racial relations. Like the commander, he has served his community and country. Like the commander, he has apologized profusely and sincerely.

While I would be the last person to defend racial insensitivity of any kind, perhaps it is time to accept his apology and get down to business.

Skip Sacks, Norfolk