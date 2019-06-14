The June 8 editorial “Do not become numb to this” coincided with the Wear Orange rally to end gun violence in downtown Silver Spring at Veterans Plaza. As the stark editorial and the personal stories at the rally demonstrated, a mass shooting or a one-on-one shooting kills a person with a name known and loved by others.

Should a memorial similar to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., be planned to remind us of the victims of this reign of terror? The numbers are staggering enough to create one to evoke a public awareness of real lives lost. And, unfortunately, it would be a work in progress.

Bob Jacobs, Silver Spring