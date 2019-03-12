The March 9 Politics & the Nation article “Springing forward to daylight saving time called obsolete, even dangerous” highlighted how legislation would improve the lives of almost all Americans.

The most pressing problems result from the switch to standard time in the fall. Adopting year-round daylight saving time (DST), regardless of the legislative sponsor’s party, is an easy way to make our lives better. The switch to standard time adds to the intensity of seasonal affective disorder and depression. Because employers and government activities generally do not change the precise clock hours of their working days with the switch to standard time in the fall, the switch causes us to lose daylight an hour earlier in the fall and winter. This accentuates the negative effects of these seasons on mental and physical health. The counterarguments are specious. A switch to year-round DST would yield disproportionately greater benefits for most people.

J.M. Picone, Falls Church

Not addressed in the March 9 Politics & the Nation article about daylight saving time is a contradiction: Since 2007, “standard time” — “standard” implying the norm or the usual — has been fully in force only four months each year. If the daylight saving time (DST) charade must persist, we need to rename it “standard time,” because that’s what DST effectively has become.

Larry L. Spruill, Alexandria

According to the March 9 Politics & the Nation article about daylight saving time, there are many opponents to this business of switching the clocks around. Why, then, are we still doing it? It is a royal pain. I vote for keeping standard time year-round.

Emily Johnston, Sykesville, Md.