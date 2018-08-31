The new Style Invitational contest announced in the Diversions section of the Aug. 19 Arts & Style demonstrates how far the nation’s respect for the office of the presidency and for the Constitution has sunk.

Referring to the knowledge of the “current president” of the Constitution and to his reading habits, the contest announcement invited participants to enter humorous translations or explanations of some part of the Constitution, illustrated by a proverb, slogan, poem, parody or graphic. The announcement stated that the submissions may be “aimed at the president’s particular attention span or interests.”

Have we ever had a president who has invited such a public demonstration of ridicule and disrespect for the office and for the Constitution?

Steven J. Fenves, Rockville