Regarding the Nov. 15 front-page article “In the land of hanging chads, a new balloting issue”:

If signatures on mail-in ballots don’t match signatures on voter registration forms, there might be a good reason. Over the many years since I registered to vote in Virginia, my signature has changed radically. Typically, the only time I sign my name nowadays is on those infernal signature pads at the supermarket, where I use either a stylus or my fingertip. My 14-character name has to be squished onto a surface that is both way too short for my long name and way too high for my short stature. Even when I sign an old-fashioned piece of paper, my new signature has replaced my old one.

Mary S. McCutcheon, Arlington

This month, a record 113 million Americans cast their ballots in midterm elections, handing Democrats control of the House. The Nov. 12 editorial “What the next House should do” rightly called for granting the District voting representation in Congress as part of the Democrats’ agenda. But the Democrats should be even more ambitious: They should grant all U.S. territories statehood.

Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands are all part of the United States, yet none of their almost 4 million inhabitants has voting representation. What is the rationale for denying them democratic representation?

According to the Constitution, only states are allowed representation in Congress and the electoral college. So let’s make them states. It requires only a simple majority vote in both houses. The main barrier: Republicans worried about adding “blue” states into the electoral mix. But if you’re concerned about not getting people’s votes, you adjust your policies to win those votes. You don’t shut them out of the process altogether.

The new leadership in the House should therefore make a genuine push to add these new states to the union, forcing naysayers to justify opposing universal representation in the world’s oldest democracy.

Andrew Ireland, Arlington