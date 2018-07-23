The National Football League appears to be reigniting the controversy over players kneeling for the national anthem [“NFL, union ready to discuss anthem,” Sports, July 21]. Perhaps it’s time to send in a substitution. Why not sing “America the Beautiful” or “God Bless America” before each game? Neither one requires a standing position, but either would provide an opportunity to pay respect to our country for those who favor a public demonstration. I concede that the ring of compromise in this proposal could be its death knell in this current environment, but keep in mind that both songs are easier to sing.

Douglas M. Pollock, Oakton