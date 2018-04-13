correction: An earlier version of this letter included a photograph that misidentified Linda Brown. This version has been updated with a new photograph.

Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, is shown in this undated photograph. (AP)

Linda Brown of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision will forever be remembered as the little girl who ended school segregation [“Girl at center of Brown v. Board case,” Obituaries, March 27]. But few know the names of other courageous teachers and students who stepped up as plaintiffs in cases leading to the 1954 decision. For example, how many know the contributions of Harriet Elizabeth Brown?

In 1937, this 30-year-old teacher and her 29-year-old NAACP attorney, Thurgood Marshall, successfully used the 14th Amendment to challenge the Calvert County Board of Education for paying African American teachers about half the salary of white teachers.

The day after the Dec. 27 settlement in Brown’s favor, then-Maryland Gov. Harry Nice pledged to support statewide legislation to equalize salaries regardless of race.

With Maryland’s 1941 enactment of this law and continued litigation across the Southern states, black educators — the largest cadre of college-educated African Americans — saw their salaries double.

With impetus from 2015 Maryland legislation establishing the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Commemoration Task Force, Calvert County has honored this unsung civil rights hero by opening the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, naming a stretch of Maryland Route 2 the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Memorial Parkway and commissioning an original portrait of Brown for prominent display in the county courthouse.

Making Harriet Elizabeth Brown’s story “sung” has unified people across the county and become a source of community pride.

Margaret Dunkle, Port Republic, Md.

The writer chaired the 2015 Harriet Elizabeth Brown Commemoration Task Force.