Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) had it backward in their March 17 Sunday Opinion essay, “Make daylight saving time permanent.” Keeping standard time all year is the best way to avoid clock-changing mania. I believe the momentum is there, but this would be the right direction.

Their arguments were not convincing: Increased visibility for commuting drivers in the evening conversely creates decreased visibility in the morning. The U.S. Transportation Department does not advocate daylight saving time, only a uniform policy. Obese adults and inactive children should not blame either the sun or the clock. Where are personal responsibility and proactive parenting? The claim for energy savings is made irrelevant because of technological advances since World War I. Nature already provides for longer daylight hours in varying summer seasons around the globe.

There is plenty of fake news. We don’t need fake time. This November is our chance to stop this outdated practice, align with reality and keep standard time all year.

Catherine Evans, Hagerstown, Md.