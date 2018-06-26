I recently went to a popular crab house near Solomons to enjoy crab cakes. The crab cakes were very fine, and, toward the end of my dinner, I asked the waitress whether they had been caught nearby that very morning (expecting a yes). I was stunned to learn that the crabmeat had been imported from Venezuela. She explained that with the Republicans’ clampdown on H-2B visas for seasonal workers, local crab-picking houses could not find staff (locals were not interested in intensive seasonal work), so Maryland crabmeat was unavailable at affordable prices [“Crab houses lose out in visa lottery,” Metro, June 19]. Restaurants literally built over waters teeming with crabs had to import the picked meat from South America.

These constraints on seasonal immigrant workers hurt local watermen who get less for their crabs, undermine the small businesses that rely on these workers, swell our trade deficit as imports rise and cause the Internal Revenue Service to forgo the income taxes that these seasonal workers would have paid.

President Trump has managed to convert a win-win-win into a lose-lose-lose.

Basil Zavoico, McLean