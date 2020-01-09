A decreasing population would naturally buy the United States more time to use the limited amount of resources we have, to find a bipartisan plan of attack against climate change and to create legislation to protect the environment. The future of this planet is in danger. A decrease in population in one of the most influential countries would be constructive.

Contrary to the Jan. 5 editorial “Slow population growth may hurt the economy,” slower population growth provides an opportunity for us to lift up the next generation so we can have a healthy, skilled, productive workforce. If the United States needs more workers to handle tomorrow’s challenges, let’s focus on the 13 million children trapped in poverty, many of whom suffer from poor nutrition and lack proper medical care. Parents struggling to keep their heads above water often aren’t able to give each child proper time and attention, which means they are not prepared for school. Often, they start behind and never catch up.