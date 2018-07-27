Peter Galuszka is a freelance writer who lives in Chesterfield, Va.

For Virginia state Sen. R. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), the statistic was as familiar as it was depressing. “We had a crisis this past winter in the state system where we had fewer than five [available] beds, systemwide,” he said recently. “That’s five, systemwide.”

The statistic was a painful one for Deeds, who suffered a personal tragedy in 2013 and has been trying to reform the state’s mental-health system ever since.

On Nov. 13, 2013, Deeds’s 24-year-old son, Austin “Gus” Deeds, who suffered from a mental-health disorder, stabbed his father numerous times at their Bath County home and then killed himself. Gus Deeds badly needed help, but no mental-health facilities were available near their rural home.

Despite some progress, the elder Deeds says, “reform efforts still have a long way to go.” The time required for observing a patient having a mental-health crisis has been extended to eight hours, but some say that still isn’t enough. Facilities are antiquated. Private hospitals are sending emergency cases to overloaded public hospitals.

Many facilities within the state hospital system are badly in need of repair. Central State Hospital in Petersburg dates back to 1870 and was once called the Central Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane. Some of its buildings have been abandoned. The main structure needs replacement, at an estimated cost of $169.1 million. Patients often sleep on floors in makeshift beds when the facility goes over capacity, says Daniel Herr, Virginia’s deputy commissioner for behavioral health services in Richmond.

As private hospitals accept fewer involuntary mental patients, the load grows at state facilities, which must accept them. In the past five years, the number of temporary detention order admissions at Central State has risen 1,000 percent.

One reason is a new law passed after the Deeds tragedy that requires state hospitals to provide a “bed of last resort” as needed. If necessary, that could mean transporting a patient hundreds of miles if a local hospital doesn’t have room.

The state also has a system of 40 Community Services Boards designed to provide mental-health care within communities. They can ease some of the burden of state mental hospitals, but they vary greatly in the types of care they offer. The Region 10 CSB in Charlottesville, however, is so advanced that it offers services inside a regional jail as well as in its own facilities.

Partly in the aftermath of Gus Deeds’s assault on his father and suicide, the General Assembly created the System Transformation Excellence and Performance program, which features “a uniform set of required services, consistent quality measures, and improved oversight in all Virginia communities,” according to its website.

The state is trying to get a line on where new investments in mental-health care should be made and how they can be managed. Unfortunately, Virginia has a habit of moving forward only after a tragedy when it comes to mental-health care.

Such was the case with Seung Hui Cho, a Virginia Tech student who suffered from severe anxiety disorder. He killed 33 people, including himself, at the university on April 16, 2007. He had been ordered to seek help, but he slipped through the system and ended up buying guns. He could have been forcibly held only for six hours for observation — had he even been detained for observation.

The number of hours mandated for observation was increased to eight after the Gus Deeds incident. Even that isn’t enough, Creigh Deeds says. “We still have one of the shortest periods for observation in the country,” he notes. One wonders if it will take another tragedy to push Virginia to observation periods lasting from 12 to 24 hours, as in most states.

Deeds is happy that some progress has been made, albeit in fits and starts. Herr says the General Assembly has committed funds to prepare to rebuild Central State Hospital. But, as always in Virginia, it very well could be too little too late.

For Deeds, it “is like eating an elephant. You take a bite and feel satisfied, but there’s significant work ahead.”