Regarding the Dec. 13 news article “Leadership void threatens to put a chill on global climate talks”:

The good news is that I’m back in touch with a new group of people from my Peace Corps country. Little tykes I used to practice my language skills with now have key roles in government.

The bad news is that I’m in touch with them because their country is becoming uninhabitable, and they are looking for new places to live. The republic of Kiribati is a member of the Small Island Developing States group that lobbied the global climate summit in Poland for their very survival. We are in touch because they are pursuing a strategy they call “Migration with Dignity” so they migrate as skilled workers, not huddled masses.

I used to joke that in 50 years, when Kiribati sank because of sea-level rise, my Gilbertese language skills would be in high demand and finally useful outside the country. It isn’t a joke anymore. It also hasn’t been 50 years.

Let’s consider the ethical implications of letting the people who contributed least to climate change dismantle their countries because of our unwillingness to give up comfort.

Meg Kinghorn, Gerrardstown, W.Va.