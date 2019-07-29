Danielle Allen’s July 26 Friday Opinion column, “Checks and balances have failed us,” suggested options for improving our democracy. The “elephant in the room” on this issue is the especially unrepresentative nature of the Senate, not discussed in her column.

The problem is that small states have equal representation in the Senate with large states. As a result, the Senate may rarely represent the views of a majority of the voters. This feature of the Constitution was known as the Great Compromise and may have worked well more than 200 years ago, when the country was 13 small states along the Atlantic Coast. It may not work well for us now. The four most populous states (California, Texas, Florida and New York) have about one-third of the population of the country, with eight votes in the Senate, whereas the five least populous states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming) have about 1 percent of the population, with 10 votes in the Senate. As a result, in the Senate this 1 percent of the population has more voting power than one-third of the population. Is this an important reason there is such discord in our politics?

Possibly Ms. Allen did not discuss this problem because it cannot be solved in the Senate. But making explicit the problem makes even more compelling the suggestions for improvement that she and others propose.

Lawrence W. Hush, Silver Spring

Danielle Allen’s proposal in her July 26 column to rejigger the electoral college was a poorly thought-out attempt to dilute and marginalize a cornerstone of our republic because rural states have more power in the electoral college than heavily populated states.

Ms. Allen proposed adding 50 seats to the present House of Representatives but offered no formula as to how those additional seats were to be allocated other than being “given” to most populous states. Currently, each member of the House speaks for about 747,000 people. By giving 50 seats to the most populous states, it would dilute the size of each member’s constituency in that state and would make a mockery of the “one person, one vote” underpinning of our republic. It would, as intended, dramatically shift power from rural areas to urban areas, which harbor most of the nation’s politically progressive voters and which was precisely opposite of the founders’ intent.

Under her proposal, the House would grow to 485 members from its present 435. Of course, all representatives would be equal, but 50 members would be more equal than the others, as explained by George Orwell. Ms. Allen’s theory of equal representation differs considerably from that of our founders and most Americans.

Dennis O. McGee, Arnold

