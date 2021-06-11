Details are sketchy, and what is known of the deal suggests it is far from ideal. Some Republicans are likely to object to anything that spends a lot of money and hands even a partial political victory to Mr. Biden; on the Democratic left, meanwhile, critics are already saying their party should stop wasting time and pass a bill using a party-line procedure known as reconciliation. Mr. Biden, however, campaigned not only on investing in productivity-enhancing public goods but also on restoring functionality to Washington. He should therefore engage with the Senate group in good faith.
Their plan includes about $974 billion in infrastructure spending over five years. Of that amount, however, $579 billion would be new spending above what has already been authorized. Mr. Biden has said he won’t settle for less than $1 trillion in new money, but the Senate group’s plan is at least within shouting distance of that number — and reportedly also adds clean energy spending, a Biden priority that Ms. Capito rejected.
The real problem is how to pay for the plan. The Senate group, in deference to GOP ideology, claims to do it without raising taxes. The president, whose original $2.2 trillion relied on raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, should insist on some revenue from higher corporate taxation, perhaps in the form of the 15 percent minimum corporate tax rate he floated in discussions with Ms. Capito.
In fairness to the Republican members of the group, they are open to inflation-adjusting the federal fuel excise tax — a tax increase in all but name, and a truly modest one given that the tax hasn’t been raised since 1993. Higher fuel taxes are also good policy: They both raise revenue and, at the margins, reduce driving, which means they reduce carbon emissions. Mr. Biden is the obstacle here, because he has sworn not to increase taxes for anyone who earns less than $400,000 per year. That promise seems especially ill-advised in the context of transportation infrastructure, where fuel taxes function as a rough user fee for the nation’s highways.
Time is growing short between now and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) self-imposed July 4 deadline to bring a bill to the floor. The smart money is betting that Republicans and Democratic centrists are just posturing, and that these negotiations will end in the usual partisan impasse. Americans in general would not be surprised if that happens — but undoubtedly wish it wouldn’t. As the one player in this drama who was elected by all the people, Mr. Biden’s role is to help prove that this time the smart money is wrong.
