When it comes to tackling today’s domestic terrorists, tough legislation and resolute presidential leadership are undoubtedly vital. As an authority on the period of Reconstruction, however, Charles Lane should know better than to hold up the Enforcement Acts as an effective response to white-supremacist terrorism in the post-Civil War South, as he did in his April 9 op-ed, “America’s first war on terror — by the KKK.” This legislation may have enabled the Grant administration to break up the Ku Klux Klan, but it did not curb white terrorism.

After the KKK disbanded, dozens of local groups took its place, many of them operating quite openly. Carrying various labels — White Leagues, “regulators,” rifle clubs, Red Shirts — these groups assassinated dozens of Republican politicians, white and black, and forced many more to resign or flee under the threat of lynching. And they intimidated, whipped and murdered thousands of black voters.

In 1877, Ulysses S. Grant’s Republican successor, Rutherford B. Hayes, threw in the towel, concluding that the federal government could not defeat this kind of political terrorism if it enjoyed the support of the South’s white population. Today, thankfully, domestic terrorists lack such popular support, and state, federal and international authorities are well-equipped to deal with them.

Adam Fairclough, Washington