Regarding the Oct. 24 news article “Will farm bailout help foreign firms?”:

Allowing hog producer Smithfield Foods, which is wholly owned by China’s WH Group, to apply for relief from a U.S. taxpayer-funded bailout program designed to shield U.S. farmers from retaliatory tariffs from China is absurd. We should require this corporation to use its own money to stop polluting, not subsidize it while it continues to harm North Carolina’s people and natural resources. Federal and state leaders should demand that Smithfield, the No. 1 pork producer in the United States, with sales of $14.4 billion in 2015, pay to clean up the environmental catastrophe caused when torrential rains from Hurricane Florence flooded cesspools of toxic pig waste at its industrial hog farms and spread that waste across our state.

Smithfield should remove its operations from the flood plain so this doesn’t happen after the next hurricane. And it should install better waste management technology to prevent the harm it causes under sunny skies.

Will Hendrick, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The writer is a staff attorney for Waterkeeper Alliance.