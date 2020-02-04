The past half-century of Republican policies and political positioning has been careening to this moment. When push has come to shove, Republican politicians increasingly, and now almost exclusively, have chosen conservatism without compassion — and, indeed, often conservatism with meanness. At best, Mr. Gerson could quote Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” The recent Republican congressional votes and arguments on impeachment confirm that the Republican Party has now unambiguously taken the Trump Road, and “that has made all the difference.”