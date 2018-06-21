Regarding the June 12 Metro article “Canada didn’t burn the White House. And Dolley Madison needs a fact check”:

I am the author of the History Book Club selection “The Burning of Washington: The British Invasion of 1814.” Nothing should dent Dolley Madison’s patriotism and heroism in ordering George Washington’s painting removed before the British burned the White House.

Other contemporaneous sources must be consulted for confirmation of her story, including Benson Lossing’s “The Pictorial Field-Book of the War of 1812” and Robert DePeyster’s letter to Madison on Feb. 3, 1848, included in her papers at the Library of Congress. Paul Jennings’s account is valuable but contradicted in parts by these other sources.

Madison never claimed to have taken down the painting herself. She risked her life ordering the large portrait taken to safety, even as the British approached. If seized, she faced captivity or death.

Anthony S. Pitch, Potomac