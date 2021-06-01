Would his “like never before” promise mean he would sign legislation restricting abortion starting at 20 weeks into pregnancy, as Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) did in Montana this spring, or as early as six weeks, as Gov. Greg Abbott (R) did in Texas? Would he back a measure to outlaw abortion immediately if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) did in Oklahoma? Would he seek to reimpose the draconian restrictions on abortion clinics that prevailed in Virginia for five years, until 2016, which forced several to close by requiring them to meet hospital-like building standards?