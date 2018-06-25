When I read the June 22 Metro article “Northam calls for investigation of juvenile facility,” about the mistreatment of the young men in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, I was reminded of an engrossing book titled “Sing for Your Life.” It is a biography of Ryan Speedo Green, who came from a trailer park in southeastern Virginia and encountered some life-changing schoolteachers who worked with him despite his incarceration at another facility in Staunton when he was about 12. He now sings for the Metropolitan Opera and does concerts worldwide. His year in Staunton was simply awful. Mental, physical and verbal abuse were part of everyday life. He was able to overcome it, but it was a long, slow process, and, even as an adult, he had problems dealing with any kind of conflict. It’s sad to read that 20 years later, the treatment hasn’t changed.

Ann Johnson, Falls Church