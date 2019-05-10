Tyler Cowen’s May 5 Sunday Opinion essay, “Why business is a force for social change,” stated that “big business often has been a strong progressive force in U.S. history.” Mr. Cowen provided credible examples of that claim: McDonald’s, General Electric, Procter & Gamble, among others. Yet, missing from that list was one with which I am personally familiar.

In 1973, the American Council of Life Insurers, then led by socially responsible chief executives and which I served as director of social responsibility initiatives, enabled approximately 300 member companies to make grants to community causes and invest in affordable housing and health facilities. Over the following two decades, that represented an aggregated $2 billion in cash contributions and more than $30 billion in social investments. This corporate social responsibility program also promoted equal-opportunity employment, voluntarism, elderly causes and AIDS information and education.

A new breed of chief executives emerged in the mid-to-late 1980s with a mantra that the bottom line was purely profit, and the unique industry-wide program was terminated in 1995. Maybe, as Mr. Cowen suggested, we now have another new breed of chief executives who have come to understand the importance of promoting social change and its relevance to their bottom line. I deeply hope so.

Stanley G. Karson, Arlington