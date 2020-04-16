Every coffee filter to keep us sane while teleworking, every diaper our infant previously soiled at day care, every wrapper from lunches or snacks our preschooler consumed at school — all are in our trash now. If we support our local restaurants by ordering in, we generate a quarter garbage bag of food packaging. Grocery shopping: Reusable bags are disfavored, and we’re not keeping potentially contaminated bags around to recycle them at the grocery store. We might be ordering delivery, with its liberal use of plastic bags, anyway. And every other supply delivered or picked up at the curb has a box or bag, too.
I did place a (delivery) order at Home Depot recently (more boxes and bags in the trash), not because I was checking things off the “honey-do” list, but because a child not in school pretended to be Wonder Woman and lassoed a curtain rod out of the living room wall. My homeowners association won’t stop sending violation letters for failure to maintain my lawn, so I’ll need mulch and the like soon, too.
This is “social distancing” life. It generates household trash and home improvement shopping.
Benjamin J. Cooper, Alexandria