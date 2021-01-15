Twitter, for today’s lame duck, has been a convenient method of circumventing this system. What’s more prettily packaged as “direct” communication with the people has been for Mr. Trump a means to disseminate propaganda with no context or fact-checking.
Mr. Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, began his tenure with the ludicrous claim of “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period” and proceeded to spend his time at the podium spewing lie after lie. The next, Sarah Sanders, opted eventually to cease briefing altogether, never mind offering substantive or useful responses to reporters’ questions. The last, Kayleigh McEnany, broke from predecessor Stephanie Grisham by actually appearing at the podium — where she would speechify tendentiously before snapping shut her binder and stalking offstage.
Of course, even without taking advantage of this particular institutional megaphone, Mr. Trump has had little trouble in recent days being heard when he decides to be. The video he released week urging nonviolence earned coverage in outlets of all shapes, sizes and political persuasions; so, too, did his remarks before boarding Air Force One bemoaning social media sites’ bans and calling his earlier statements, widely understood as incitements to violence, “totally appropriate.” The difference from Twitter, again, has been that these outlets have had a voice as well: assessing accuracy, adding information and more. The issue has never been that Mr. Trump can’t speak, but that others can speak at the same time in ways that he finds insufficiently deferential. Hence the outcry at Twitter and Facebook’s gentle fact-checking approach that preceded the suspensions.
Wise as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others may have been finally to disqualify a user whose online miscreancy was leading to offline harm, difficult questions linger about the role a private company should have in dictating our democracy’s discourse. But to pretend that these platforms have the ultimate power over a president is to neglect the power the president himself can have should he merely show some respect for the public, the process and the truth. This is a power Mr. Trump chose to give up.
Read more:
Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman: A brutal government report reveals new depths to Trump’s cruelty and inhumanity