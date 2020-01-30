Robert J. Samuelson wrote in his Jan. 27 op-ed, “ The missing campaign issue ,” that “expanded Social Security” causes budget deficits and (with others: the FBI, the Environmental Protection Agency, etc.) endangers defense spending. Patently wrong. So, enough already.

The Social Security program enacted in 1935 is a trust fund created from dedicated taxes paid in by all wage earners. After making timely and full payments to all its beneficiaries in 2019, it has a current end-of-year trust-fund balance of $2 trillion. By comparison, the projected federal funds year-end balance is deficit — $1 trillion and a total deficit owed of $20 trillion. The Social Security Administration has never required a single dollar from federal funds in its 85 years of existence, making it the most successful and well-run program in U.S. history.