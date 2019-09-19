Randy DeBaillie poses in front of his solar panels at his farm in Orion, Ill., on Feb. 3. (Youngrae Kim/For The Washington Post)

I understand the historic-preservation concerns mentioned by people opposing the planned solar farm in Culpeper County, Va., but surely one proposed response — limiting solar farms to industrial land — is overkill [“Va. solar farm called off after pushback,” Metro, Sept. 11]. Solar can appropriately be sited in other places.

As with wind arrays, solar farms can be combined with food farms. A University of Arizona study found that some crops can be grown right under solar panels for the same or even higher yields, with less water loss and better hot-weather protection for farmworkers. As a bonus, transpiration from the crops cools the panels, protecting them from overheating and making them more efficient. Also, the extra income for farmers could mean the difference between survival and bankruptcy in today’s difficult farm climate.

Solar panels can also be placed atop calm bodies of water, such as reservoirs and ponds. They can keep the water cooler and lessen the growth of algae — an expensive nuisance — while, again, becoming more efficient themselves.

Solar can help us light our homes, care for our water and fill our plates. In discussing the best responses to the solar opportunity, let’s leave room for innovative ideas such as these.

Peg Hausman, Vienna

