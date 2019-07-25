The July 22 Metro article “A burst of solar energy for D.C.,” about the new Catholic Charities solar project, was an example of good intentions leading to harm rather than good.

Solar panels might be a useful part of our energy program, but they do not belong on open land, especially land filled with trees and vegetation. These panels should have been placed on the roofs of the churches, schools and other buildings, as well as over parking areas accessible to Catholic Charities. They could have provided needed energy and climate benefits without destroying an urban forest and useful open space. The net benefit to the community would have been much higher, and the project would have been a great example of sensible and effective energy policy.

Instead, the community has been agitated and upset, and our environment has been harmed.

Mitch Diamond, Round Hill

