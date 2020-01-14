As a Canadian citizen, I am sure there are at least 57 families in Canada, and 113 others around the world, who do not share the views in Marc A. Thiessen’s Jan. 10 Friday Opinion essay, “Trump wins standoff with Iran.”

Rollin Stanley, Silver Spring

The Jan. 10 front-page article “Tensions flare as Congress chafes at its back seat role” detailed objections expressed by various members of Congress to insufficient information from “the national security team” regarding the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Why were our representatives in the House and the Senate so exercised about being dismissed by the Trump administration after they have spent decades meekly handing to the executive branch authorities that our Constitution clearly defined as the sole domain of the legislators in Congress?

The cowardice of some members of Congress who rushed out to avow their support for a “unitary executive” was nauseating, while those who knew better, such as Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), a former military intelligence officer, offered only grumbles about how “it would’ve been a lot more helpful had I gotten a little peek into some of the intel that informed the operational decisions.”

We were brought to this moment of utter dysfunction by a long string of presidents who lied and otherwise shaded the truth to test the limits of congressional power. Now, the flouting of congressional authority to declare war and to approve the spending of taxpayer dollars on military adventures has become the norm. Will we see anytime soon a bipartisan surge of indignation and resolve to restore the proper balance envisioned by the Founders? I, for one, will not hold my breath.

Beverly Fairchild, Knoxville