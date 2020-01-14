The cowardice of some members of Congress who rushed out to avow their support for a “unitary executive” was nauseating, while those who knew better, such as Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), a former military intelligence officer, offered only grumbles about how “it would’ve been a lot more helpful had I gotten a little peek into some of the intel that informed the operational decisions.”

We were brought to this moment of utter dysfunction by a long string of presidents who lied and otherwise shaded the truth to test the limits of congressional power. Now, the flouting of congressional authority to declare war and to approve the spending of taxpayer dollars on military adventures has become the norm. Will we see anytime soon a bipartisan surge of indignation and resolve to restore the proper balance envisioned by the Founders? I, for one, will not hold my breath.