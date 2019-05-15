According to Rep. Jamie B. Raskin’s May 12 Outlook essay, “Make Congress Greatest Again,” Congress isn’t an equal branch of government. Mr. Raskin (D-Md.) cited James Madison in the Federalist Papers: “The legislative authority necessarily predominates.” Mr. Raskin wrote that “Congress is first among equals.” Given that President Trump refuses to cooperate with just about any and all congressional investigations, the president may be suggesting that Congress is last among equals. Are we in a constitutional crisis? Is our governmental system, which is based on separation of powers and checks and balances, still working? It may be too soon to know for sure, but it is not looking good.

This democratic system of government seems to have served the American people well since 1787. But we may have been very lucky. If the branches of government are equal, then Mr. Trump can ignore Congress successfully, as he has. It seems that this beautiful constitutional design was always very frail and worked only because it relied on the good faith and willingness of our leaders. Our luck may have run out.

Joe Pegnato, Ashburn

A question on the U.S. citizenship test asks: “What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?” The acceptable answers are “checks and balances” and “separation of powers.” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) would have flunked this question by asserting that Congress should be “first among equals” — whatever that means.

L.C. Kravitz, Rockville