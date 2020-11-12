As court after court rejects Mr. Trump’s baseless complaints about last week’s vote, Republicans appear to be increasingly focused on Michigan, with litigation aimed at heavily Democratic Wayne County, home of Detroit. This might seem strange, because President-elect Joe Biden won the state by nearly 150,000 votes, far more than his margins in other key states. But Michigan’s unusual method for certifying votes could give the president a path to dishonestly overturn the results if enough state Republicans can be pressured to go along.

The Trump campaign has sued to prevent the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers, composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, from certifying the vote. The lawsuit is likely to fail as ignominiously as the others. But it could kick up enough dust to entrench doubt in the minds of Michigan Republicans — or, if not authentic doubt, at least a facade of a pretext to burglarize the election.

Then, when the board meets on Nov. 23, its two Republican members could refuse to certify the results based on those fake fraud allegations. From there, the question could be thrown to the GOP-led state legislature, which could try to declare Mr. Trump the “real” winner of the state’s electoral votes. It is unlikely state courts would stay on the sidelines as this all played out; this is also the case in other states in which such a maneuver might be attempted, but any possibility of such a subversion of democracy should be nauseating.

So far, only a scattering of Republicans around the country have talked up the “electoral college strategy,” which would have GOP state legislatures send their own slates of electors to the electoral college. But there are some ominous signs. Two Republicans in the Michigan state Senate demanded a full audit of the vote before its certification, citing the same sorts of overheated claims of irregularities on which the Trump campaign’s bogus federal lawsuit is based. Georgia’s two senators, in a stomach-churning display, turned on their own secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, for honestly counting the votes. “We may be one presidential tweet away from this gambit becoming orthodoxy for much of the Republican Party,” writes conservative commentator Rich Lowry.

Though conducted by partisan officials, the mechanisms of vote-counting and election-certifying have until now been understood to be formalities based on actual vote counts. Vote counting cannot depend on which party can more effectively manipulate the machinery of government. Many local officials, including Mr. Raffensperger, continue to stand by that bedrock principle of democracy. It’s a shame that Mr. McConnell and other supposed leaders don’t have the decency to support them, loudly and clearly.