Then, in the Outlook section [“Our parents are doctors fighting the coronavirus”], I read a thoughtful essay by 16-year-old Shivani Patel, who manages the laundry, care and feeding of a houseful of six (including a 1-year-old brother and two doctor parents working overtime on the medical front lines), all while overseeing her own suddenly online high school education and social life — and the online lives and education of her two preteen sisters.

This says as much about “working at home” as it does about “homemaking.” Both working realms are exhausting and vital. All of us now at home must develop our skill sets in both — whether we think we are suited by sex to either job or not.

The father’s failure to rise to the challenge speaks for itself. It’s called “parenting,” sir, not “watching,” and someone’s got to do it.

But I salute you, Ms. Patel, for tackling both with a grace and maturity beyond your years, and for sharing your story with honesty and clarity. Your strength and adaptability are admirable, and your younger siblings will benefit from your example, just as you have clearly benefited from the one set by your parents. Brava! You are a credit to your family.

Elizabeth Hawes Unangst, California, Md.

Though Shivani Patel’s parents are the ones on the front lines, she is certainly an essential worker herself. Her maturity and insights, and her beautiful writing, made this the best item in the entire Sunday Post.

I hope that the Long Island Jewish Medical Center will find a way to rotate doctors so Ms. Patel’s mother does not have to put herself and her family at such risk by having her work 100-plus hours. That is insane and inhumane.

And I hope both Dr. Patels and all the Patel siblings know how much readers, including me, admire their sacrifices, patience, courage and love for one another. They are truly leaders in the 2020 battle against the coronavirus. I’ll be praying for all of you.

Tricia Rubacky, Baltimore

Regarding the May 24 Business article “ ‘I had to choose being a mother’ ”:

I found the selfishness of the husband in the article just stunning. The headline could easily have been “He chose not to be a father.”

We have been reading about so many sacrifices that people are making during the pandemic, many of them heart-wrenching. Nurses and doctors who choose patient care over their own health. Parents working from home while schooling their children, in addition to all the other tasks that parenting involves. Workers who lose their jobs and must turn to food banks to feed themselves while unable to pay their rent. These are truly difficult situations.

But a father who is not working and can’t pitch in to take care of his son while his breadwinner wife works is not one of them. This story speaks of privilege and selfishness, not sacrifice. I couldn’t bring myself to read the entire article because I was so dismayed.