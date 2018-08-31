Ron Charles prefaced his description of former president Barack Obama’s 2018 summer reading list with the throwaway line “Let’s be honest, nobody is really enjoying Thucydides’s ‘History of the Peloponnesian War’ ” [“Obama’s reading list is the respite we need,” Style, Aug. 20]. Well, this reader did. And I’m convinced that Charles would never have made such a pointless gag had he actually read that wonderful book instead of just guffawing at its title and author’s name — as everybody else does.

Written in the fifth century B.C., it’s an extraordinary account chronicling the absurdity of 27 years of a ridiculous and unpopular war fought between neighbors who knew better. Unfortunately, the logic and rhetoric of the bloviating demagogue politicians back then supporting that generation’s ruinous expeditionary fighting on land and sea sound remarkably contemporary — right down to their very words, in fact.

It’s a book that a lot more people, including presidents and folksy journalists, should read, whether they enjoy it or not. They might actually learn something.

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda