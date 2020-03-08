A major argument for it is to reduce the delays that occur, particularly on buses as passengers board and pay the fare. Ironically, people will still need to use their fare cards upon boarding. Otherwise, of course, non-D.C. residents could make use of the free service. Metro is already planning to reduce bus service to cut costs throughout its service area, and suburbanites have voiced outrage that reductions have not been discussed with them.
Bus and subway services should be provided by separate agencies. Regionwide subway service primarily serves a regional economic function: moving vast numbers of people to and from work while alleviating traffic congestion. Much bus service, on the other hand, serves a local social welfare function: providing people with limited funds and mobility the ability to move about their local community. Regionwide taxes are justifiable for subway service, while many bus programs are local government functions that should be funded by local taxes. Coordination between local bus and regional subway service is an item that is negotiable between providers.
Michael S. McGill, Alexandria