Regarding the March 2 Metro article “D.C. lawmaker proposes free public transit for residents”:

The D.C. government is expecting the region’s taxpayers to subsidize its residents. The District is essentially trying to use the Metro budget to compensate for the lost fares. While the proposal calls for the District to use its own tax revenue to prepay Metro for the fare cards, its sponsor expressed hope that the mayor will negotiate a reduced rate with Metro, providing a suburban subsidy to the District. And the vouchers would ensure that only D.C. residents benefit from the free fare. 

A major argument for it is to reduce the delays that occur, particularly on buses as passengers board and pay the fare. Ironically, people will still need to use their fare cards upon boarding. Otherwise, of course, non-D.C. residents could make use of the free service. Metro is already planning to reduce bus service to cut costs throughout its service area, and suburbanites have voiced outrage that reductions have not been discussed with them. 

Bus and subway services should be provided by separate agencies. Regionwide subway service primarily serves a regional economic function: moving vast numbers of people to and from work while alleviating traffic congestion. Much bus service, on the other hand, serves a local social welfare function: providing people with limited funds and mobility the ability to move about their local community. Regionwide taxes are justifiable for subway service, while many bus programs are local government functions that should be funded by local taxes. Coordination between local bus and regional subway service is an item that is negotiable between providers.

Michael S. McGill, Alexandria