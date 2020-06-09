The known public information on the case is perplexing and not easily explainable as Ghaisar’s car was allegedly rear-ended (suggesting he was not at fault) and yet he fled the police on three occasions when they attempted to stop him. Reading all of this information and trying to understand the facts, one has to question what the FBI is hiding and why. Who are the parties obstructing the release of information that could bring this issue to closure for the family and the public?
This seemingly insoluble dilemma only contributes to the ongoing distrust by the public of law enforcement, especially in the current times of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Can someone step in to intervene in this situation? Must it continue to go on for Ghaisar’s family?
Larrie Greenberg , Potomac