Sally Jenkins’s jarring Aug. 22 Sports column, “In McNair case, it’s not the heat; it’s the stupidity,” used words rarely seen in Sports: “kill,” “berserk,” “deranged,” “kill rate,” “unhinged dictators.” But they were the right words, and they needed to be said.

Jordan McNair died because of an outdated notion of machismo, one that superseded the coach’s responsibility to the health of his players. This was enabled by attitudes — on the part of universities and their executives, players, players’ parents and society at large — that unquestioningly defer to athletic coaches’ decisions. This must change. They are not all-knowing and, as seen here, are capable of acting in ignorant and reckless ways that take lives. Their power must be reined in.

Michael Fruitman, Herndon

I’m a University of Maryland graduate, and some of the most memorable moments of my life have occurred while watching Maryland sports. The historic 1984 football comeback against the University of Miami and the basketball national championship in 2002 were unforgettable. But times have changed. Given the recent revelations, including the Aug. 24 Sports article “U-Md. AD used funds on sex case,” it’s time to reconsider whether sustaining football at Maryland makes sense.

It feels as though Maryland is stuck on a mean point of corruption — not corrupt enough to compete with large football schools but corrupt enough to kill a 19-year-old. To this, add the reality that many football players are doing irreparable harm to their brains. Maryland should set an example and be the first land-grant public university to drop football. What’s the academic interest to its students and the taxpayers, anyway? How about taking all that energy and money and directing it toward an actual academic endeavor?

Michael Garland, Washington