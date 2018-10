President Trump speaks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Oct. 23. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

To listen to President Trump, one would think the mortal sin the Saudis committed was to employ “the worst coverup ever” [“Prince, embraced at forum, decries a ‘heinous crime,’ ” news, Oct. 25].

It appears that allegedly torturing and murdering Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi hardly registered on the president’s sin index.

David Gene Reese, Potomac