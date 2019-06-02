Thomas Boswell’s May 30 Sports column, “Nats must make sure someone is fired for hateful video,” regarding the Fresno Grizzlies, a Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate, and the team’s unbelievable decision to portray an elected congresswoman as a traitor or someone disloyal to our country, was as important as anything that he has written over these many years. We live in a totally polarized political time, and we have been encouraged to see anyone who thinks differently from us as the “other.” An individual, whether an athlete or not, has the right to protest and use his constitutionally protected free speech. Kneeling for the national anthem, wearing a T-shirt proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” or any other demonstration should not be disallowed. But when an organization promotes this dangerous polarization, it should be sanctioned and there should be consequences. Kudos to Mr. Boswell for straying from his usual comfort zone of wins and fielding percentages and speaking out about our disintegrating levels of civility and respect.

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring