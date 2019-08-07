In his Aug. 2 op-ed, “The debates sounded a lot like ‘America First’ rallies,” David Ignatius compared negotiations for an Afghan peace settlement to the Paris peace accords that got U.S. troops out of Vietnam. That deal may have been a fig leaf for the U.S. exit from that disaster, but it was long past time for the United States to withdraw. That was a war we could never win, and the United States and Vietnam are better off because of the withdrawal. I know; I served in Vietnam. We lost the war but won the peace.

John D. Isaacs, Chevy Chase

