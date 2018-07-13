So, without fanfare, on July 2 The Post referred to Myanmar by its legal name (instead of Burma) after nearly 30 years of refusing to do so [“McConnell, once a driver of sanctions on Myanmar, blocks fresh penalties,” news]. Surely this was some kind of record for stubbornness, but not The Post’s only example.

Can I hold out hope that one day soon the paper will use the word “Reagan” in an article involving the local airport, other than one grudging placement in the first sentence?

George Hamlin, Clarksville