Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) desire for a more functional government is commendable. Unfortunately, his “remedy for divisive government,” as described in his Jan. 30 op-ed, won’t work in Washington.

As a onetime aide to the late senator John H. Chafee (R-R.I.), a centrist in every respect, I’ll never forget the admonition he once got from then-Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.): “The only thing in the middle of the road where I come from is roadkill.” It wasn’t meant as encouragement.

In poll after poll, a strong majority of Americans want an end to partisan gridlock. It’s just common sense: Nothing works without compromise, whether in business, friendship or marriage. Why should the federal legislative process be different? The answer is simple: an entrenched two-party system that rewards unity and destroys the outliers.

Sadly, centrists are among the biggest losers in elections these days. Remember the Blue Dog Democrats, the caucus of moderate House legislators from mostly rural districts? Their numbers have significantly dwindled. Step out of line and the party will withhold campaign funds and collateral support. Die-hard primary voters, not general- election voters, enforce party orthodoxy, and the last thing a legislator wants is a primary opponent.

Our two-party system is no longer capable of solving the big problems of our time. Without genuine political competition — meaning more than two diametrically opposed views of the world — Congress will remain mired in gridlock.

David Sloane, Rockville