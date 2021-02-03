Several of this state’s political operatives, past or present, contributed to the Jan. 6 march and the tragic events that followed. Separately, South Carolinians have been overrepresented in the efforts to defend the president’s behavior. Politics has always been a blood sport here, but the recent siege, a modern-day version of barbarians at the gate, was, as they say, next level. So are the subsequent efforts to play it down.

This isn’t to say that the local folks mentioned here are responsible for what ultimately happened. But there is a cautionary tale for all involved: When people play dirty — and Trump has always played for keeps — people can get hurt. The venal, ruthless mob assault on the Capitol will be recorded as one of the most horrifying and frightening events in our nation’s history. Anyone who had a hand in it, most importantly Trump himself, must accept some responsibility for what unfolded.

Most unexpected was news that Adam Piper, executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association and a former longtime aide to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, took responsibility for Jan. 5 robocalls that encouraged Trump supporters to attend the rally in Washington and then march to the Capitol. Wilson condemned the calls, which were paid for by RAGA’s fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund. RAGA condemned the violence that followed, and Piper has resigned.

A leading organizer of the rally on the Ellipse, meanwhile, was fundraiser Caroline Wren. Though Wren isn’t a native South Carolinian, she served as finance director for Republican Sen. Lindsey O. Graham in 2014, raised money for Gov. Henry McMaster in 2018 and is close to the Trump family. Graham, to our enduring befuddlement, was nearly devout in his loyalty to Trump, despite having accurately described him in 2015 as a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot,” who “would be an utter, complete and total disaster” as president.

Truer words. Yet often over the past four years, Trump and Graham played golf together frequently. Perhaps this explains why Graham is leading the fight against Trump’s second impeachment and refused until the bitter end to hold a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to consider Judge Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney general.

As this strange world continues to turn, South Carolina also produced four of the five lawyers Trump initially hired to defend him in the impeachment trial. To their credit — and proof that not everybody here has insurrection bred in their bones — all five recently abandoned Trump over his preferred legal strategy. They were willing to argue the constitutionality issue but not, as Trump wanted, to stand behind the false claim that he actually won the election.

Finally, the South Carolina Republican Party recently censured one of its own, Rep. Tom Rice, for voting to impeach Trump, citing his “utter failure” in response to the Capitol siege. That’s right: Rice was censured for doing the correct thing. Punishment is swift for those who dare betray the party and the man who controls the GOP base.

But I can’t help wonder whether Democrats haven’t gotten this impeachment a little backward, too. My bet is that Trump may be eagerly anticipating his upcoming trial. Banned from social media and unloved by Palm Beach, he may well look forward to being center stage once again. A spectacle starring Himself with 24/7 coverage is the stuff of his peculiar dreams. Afterward, almost certainly, the freshly martyred Trump will be right back on the hustings, throwing rallies at big venues, including some familiar haunts throughout the South and especially here, where his true believers apparently can’t get enough.

It has always seemed odd to me (and doubtless millions of others) that such a small state — whose graveyards, I should mention, are filled with my ancestors going back hundreds of years — should have so much influence in such a large and diverse country. Odd, but not accidental. After leaving an all-White-male political rally in Columbia several decades ago, Richard Nixon said to Pat Buchanan, who retold the story, that there was nothing in that room but cigar smoke, sweat and rage. “This is the future of this party, right here in the South,” Nixon said.

He was right and he made it work for him, as has nearly every Republican presidential candidate since. Trump was the full flowering of Nixon’s prediction and South Carolina is still peddling rage, adding yet another layer of shame to a state that, like a dog tied to a tree, doesn’t know any different.

