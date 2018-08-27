Regarding Terry Virts’s Aug. 24 Friday Opinion essay, “Why we need a Space Force”:

The tipping point for a Space Force is the next several years. Space is already militarized and sits squarely with air, land and sea as a war-fighting domain. The Air Force has been taking the United States’ lead. That space might be kept pristine is romantically unrealistic; rather, the militarization of space will likely quicken. The momentum is irresistible and irreversible.

If the United States wants to remain a global power, for economic and security reasons, it cannot cede space to its putative adversaries — rising powers with aspirations for dominion. These nations are surging in space militarization, with a vision to gain critical advantage. The Air Force’s instinctive impulse to guard its jurisdictional authority over U.S. military programs in space is not in our nation’s long-term best interest; a robust Space Force should be stood up.

Some 2,500 years ago, the military strategist Sun Tzu presciently said, “The art of war teaches us not to rely on the likelihood of the enemy’s not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him.” With space, whether we like it or not, the enemy might indeed come; realpolitik insists our position be unassailable.

Keith Tidman, Bethesda