In the Feb. 28 Metro article on Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford), “Pressure on legislator to resign,” Ms. Lisanti said she was sure she had used the n-word before. “I’m sure everyone has used it,” she said.

For the record, as a 67-year-old white woman, I have never used it. Before she died at age 90, my mother had never used it, to the best of my knowledge. Nor my father. Nor my in-laws or husband. And, for that matter, none of my friends. If everyone Ms. Lisanti knows uses that racist term, I suggest she broaden her circles.

Beth Baker, Takoma Park