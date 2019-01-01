President Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House last month. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Dec. 31 front-page Fact Checker column, “Trump averaged 15 false statements a day in 2018,” noted that President Trump has made more than 7,600 untrue claims in 2018. I appreciate not only the big picture but also the specific falsehoods named and how frequently and when they were made.

Many of Mr. Trump’s false claims related to immigration and were intended to boost his demand for a southern border wall. Mr. Trump’s misstatements are startling in their lack of basis in reality, according to various studies by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and Customs and Border Protection.

Let’s keep in mind that his falsehoods are preventing hundreds of thousands of government workers from doing their jobs or forcing them to do their jobs without pay. They have to pay their bills. Their services affect millions of Americans.

What part of a president’s fitness to do the job am I missing here?

Ruth Salinger, Bethesda

The concept of a land wall between the United States and Mexico to control the flow of refugees and illegal immigrants is just stupid. And foolish. If realized, it would only increase the cost in human lives, suffering and government spending while spreading the problem it seeks to diminish.

There are 1,954 miles of continental border between the nations. According to the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimate, there are 95,471 miles of shoreline in the United States.

For those lacking historical perspective, it is instructive to note that the original inhabitants of the Americas millennia ago rapidly peopled the continents by following shorelines. Would a landlocked wall have stopped Europeans from flooding into what is now the United States beginning in 1492? Would it have stopped the Cuban refugees from reaching the United States in the mid-20th century? Would any physical wall protect Europe from the incursion of refugees who come by sea from the Middle East and Africa?

While you can go over or under any wall, you can simply go around this one. On this issue, as on some others, the president and his supporters are simply foolish.

Bruce Milhans, Fredericksburg, Va.

Regarding the Dec. 30 news article “Living paycheck to paycheck: A common struggle”:

I empathize with my hardworking fellow citizens who struggle to make ends meet. I was shocked when Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) seemed oblivious to our struggles, demanding to know, “Who’s living that they’re not going to make it to the next paycheck?”

Surely the salaries of Congress and the president should be included as part of the shutdown. Regarding the leadership of the two branches of government, it’s debatable whether their services are “essential” to a working democracy. Perhaps the delay of a paycheck or two would spur them to find a solution quicker than they are currently.

Heidi Marohn, Takoma Park