So U.S. firearms manufacturers will soon be able to export many more guns, including military-style rifles, and ammunition, as noted in the Jan. 18 Economy & Business Digest. We almost missed this important news. Now the United States can help even more countries with their wars while rescuing our own weapons industry, which may be facing tougher control of gun sales in the United States. Thanks, National Rifle Assosciation. Thanks, President Trump. Special-interest money wins again!