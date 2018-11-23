People visit a clothing donation site for victims of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Nov. 18. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

Regarding the Nov. 20 news article “After hell comes homelessness”:

It is distressing and sad to see now-homeless fire victims sitting in tents with cold, wet weather coming soon. Hotel accommodations are scarce near the Northern California fire areas.

If Immigration and Customs Enforcement can spend millions of dollars flying illegal immigrant children across the country to detention centers, why can’t the Federal Emergency Management Agency find a way to relocate displaced families to safe accommodations?

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.