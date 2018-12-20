Ohio Gov. John R. Kasich (R) wrote in his Dec. 14 Friday Opinion essay, “Stop ignoring that 21 trillion-pound gorilla,” that “Deficits, debt and their root cause — spending — truly matter.” Deficits are the gap, or mismatch, between spending and revenue. Both contribute. To say spending is the root cause of deficits is to say one blade of a pair of scissors is the root cause of a piece of paper being cut. Mr. Kasich sometimes wants to be the moderate, common-sense Republican, but here he fully bought in to right-wing orthodoxy: Cut taxes as much as possible and then say we can’t afford to spend, because look at the terrible deficits! He did make a nod toward “unpaid-for tax cuts” of the early 2000s, but he said nothing about the most recent tax cut and its debt-creating effects.

As a Democrat who believes, like Mr. Kasich, that deficits matter, I agree that we need to work for improved efficiency in spending programs. Growth in the elderly population means we need to plan for future entitlement costs in a way that distributes burdens fairly.

Tax policy must be carefully considered, and excessive or poorly targeted taxes can negatively affect the economy. But spending reductions alone will not balance our budget. Revenue must be part of the solution.

Jim Spaulding, Arlington