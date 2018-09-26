Kianni Arroyo, Zac LaRocca-Stravalle, twin sisters Ava and Sophia, and twin sisters Vivianna and Addeline, all half-siblings from the same donor father, eat dinner together on July 12 in Boston. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Many issues concerned me in reading the Sept. 16 front-page article “Forty-four siblings and counting” about the largely unregulated practices in the fertility industry.

In regard to egg and sperm donation, it appears the industry is preying on young students who find themselves away from home, probably for the first time, in the early and stressful years at demanding colleges. Some clinics even locate themselves near campuses. A donation-age minimum of 21 should be legislated. I don’t think students should be lured by advertisements for easy money, urging them before they are even permitted to drink a glass of wine to make a life-changing decision that will affect them and others.

Though many are helped through the new breakthroughs in fertility, it is also important that there are standards of participation in the industry’s quest to draw donors.

Lisa Greenfield, Vienna