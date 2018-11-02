Regarding the Oct. 30 World article “Sri Lankan cabinet sworn in amid crisis”:

Protests and violence have been reported in the streets of Sri Lanka over the power of the president to remove the prime minister and also over the issue of prorogation of Parliament.

Sri Lanka’s president is elected by the people for a period of five years, and the constitution clearly lays down a procedure for the impeachment of the president. Similarly, Parliament is elected by the people and can be dissolved by the president after 4½ years.

It appears that the constitution has gray areas designed to ensure a system of checks and balances. Sri Lanka has a fair and impartial supreme court, and its determination on the above constitutional issues should be binding.

Sena Basnayake, Washington